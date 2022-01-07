Welcome Mat: Novi Home Show returns Jan. 21-23

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Novi Home Show returns

The Novi Home Show returns to the Suburban Collection Showplace Jan. 21-23. The hours are Friday 2-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.. See current trends, learn the latest technology and get helpful tips and advice. Exhibitors include flooring installers, builders, roofing specialists, basement refinishers, kitchen and bathroom remodelers, waterproofing experts, countertop installers and more. At the show, you can enter to win “The Thrill of the Grill” prize package from show sponsor Great Lakes Ace and enjoy presentations, talks and demonstrations at the “Inspiration Stage.” Special “$5 after 5” admission pricing Friday and Saturday. Parking is not included with ticket purchase and can be purchased prior to the event at suburbancollectionshowplace.com/parking. The location is 46100 Grand River Ave. For information or to register to win free tickets, visit novihomeshow.com.

People moving to Lansing, Ann Arbor

The U.S. Census Bureau recently released the latest data on metro-to-metro migration trends, and CommercialCafe, a commercial real estate blog, conducted a study analyzing the largest metros in the U.S. Their latest study highlights the top 10 midwestern U.S. metros that gained the most yearly net population from other metro areas. Here are some key findings: The Ann Arbor Metro Area is No. 4 for in-migration in their Top 10 midwestern metros, gaining an average of 5,104 net residents per year from exchanges with other metros. The three largest sources of population for Ann Arbor are Detroit, New York and Chicago. Two other metros in Michigan made their top 10: Lansing is No. 1 and Grand Rapids is No. 5. For the full study, go to, commercialcafe.com/blog/midwest-metro-to-metro-migration/

Shopping open at Ann Arbor Farmers Market

The Ann Arbor Farmers Market continues to bring fresh produce, farm products, prepared foods and artisan items to the community year-round. Seasonal hours from January to April are Saturdays from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The producer-only market features vendors from Michigan and Ohio with selections that include fruit, vegetables, herbs, flowers, plants, baked goods, coffee, tea, candles, jewelry, masks, body​ care products, textiles, leathercraft, cutting boards and more. The location is 315 Detroit St. For information, go to a2gov.org.

Battling pests

The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) joined in on the end-of-the-year fun by looking back at 2021’s most popular pests. Even though 2021 was yet another unusual year, pest activity was still a hot topic on social media and the news. Their team reviewed annual data from regional and national media coverage, artificial intelligence research, keyword search volume and website analytics from their consumer site, PestWorld.org, to determine the top pests of 2021:

Flies: These annoying bugs are one of the most encountered household pests.

Rodents: Rats and mice are common culprits of residential infestations during the winter, when they search for shelter and food.

Regional pests: The emergence of billions of Brood X cicadas for the first time in 17 years garnered national attention!

Stinging insects: Pests like wasps, hornets and fire ants are responsible for hospitalizing more than 500,000 Americans every year.

Mosquitoes: These pests are both annoying and dangerous — their itchy bites are capable of transmitting diseases.

The full release can be found here: pestworld.org/news-hub/press-releases/what-s-the-buzz-the-top-five-pests-of-2021-are-in/

Detroit gets high marks for low sleep quality

Recent data from the latest Sleep Foundation & Sleep Cycle report identified Detroit as one of the worst cities for sleep in America. The best city for sleep was Seattle. According to the report, eight of the 10 worst cities for sleep had the highest risk for obesity and nine showed the highest risk of diabetes and mental health conditions. Kristen Knutson, Ph.D., professor of neurology at Northwestern University and sleep expert, said in a press release that “sleep has such wide-ranging effects on health it should be considered part of a healthy lifestyle, along with diet and exercise.” For the full report, go to sleepfoundation.org/best-worst-cities-for-sleep.