3 tips on how to change the way you think about cleaning your home

Avery Newmark

Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A clean home is a happy home, but you don’t have to stress yourself out with the thought of tidying up.

Many people consider their homes to be like sanctuaries, places where they can truly be themselves and unwind. However, as beneficial as a clean home can be to your health, your sense of Zen is also dependent on your thoughts. Almost no one wants to spend all their time cleaning and if you have unrealistic expectations about how your space should look at any given time, you won’t be able to truly relax and enjoy.