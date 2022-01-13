The Plumber: Growing admiration for farmhouse kitchen sinks

Ed Del Grande

Tribune News Service

Dear Ed: I'm replacing my kitchen counters, base cabinets and sink. I've started to admire the farmhouse style of kitchen sinks. But, I'm not just looking for a pretty fixture. Are there practical advantages to installing farmhouse kitchen sinks?

— Mary, California

Dear Mary: Farmhouse or apron-front kitchen sinks are well known for their rustic beauty. But contemporary apron-front kitchen sinks made out of stainless steel have become popular as well. So there seems to be no design limits placed on where farmhouse-style kitchen sinks can be installed.