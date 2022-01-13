Seeing the light: The latest in illumination

By Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

During the dark days of winter and beyond, lighting can illuminate your rooms and set the tone for your home. While functional in nature, the latest fixtures and lamps have become more decorative to add glamour wherever they land.

One reason lighting has seen a resurgence from a decorative standpoint is that consumers are more design savvy, says Greg Martin, creative director of design for Kichler Lighting. “We’re in a global pandemic where people look at things a lot longer that they might have before, like their lighting that might be old and tired. They want to update with something that speaks more to who they are.”