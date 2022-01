Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Winter can be a great time to get some decorating inspiration and gather ideas for all those spring projects to come. There will be lots of creative options at the Novi Home Show that runs from Jan. 21-23. One of the featured speakers will be Katie DeVries, artist and owner of Katie & Company in Newaygo and Out of the Barn in Allendale, who will also have a booth there.