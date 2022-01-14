Welcome Mat: Walmart pairs with Home Edit for organizing tools

By Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Walmart pairs with Home Edit

Despite homes that need to serve more functions than ever and an increased need for organization, 70% of Walmart customers say that they don’t know where to start when it comes to organizing their homes, according to a press release. In response, the company recently announced a new partnership with the Home Edit co-founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin from the Emmy-nominated Netflix series “Get Organized with the Home Edit.” The Home Edit collection is a comprehensive organizational solution that is stylish and functional, with products that are thoughtfully designed to work together in any space, for any purpose. The inaugural collection includes four organizing starter packs, or “Edits,” for specific rooms in the home, like the pantry, bathroom and laundry room, as well as a multi-purpose pack for any room. The collection starts at $9.98. Visit Walmart.com.

Kitchen islands a work refuge, Houzz study shows

Wondering what’s new in kitchen design? This week Houzz released results of the 2022 Houzz Kitchen Trends Study which identifies features that homeowners are willing to splurge on during renovations and highlights other trending design elements. Results reported that more than one-third of homeowners splurged on countertops, with engineered quartz and granite leading the list of most popular materials. Also reported is a rise in high-tech and upgraded appliances, including beverage and wine refrigerators, and that islands are increasingly used as a place for working from home. Visit houzz.com.

Positano Collection featured at MDC

Liven up your living room with the new David Phoenix Positano Collection for Hickory Chair, now available in the Hickory Chair Interior Design Showroom (Suite 122) of the Michigan Design Center in Troy. The collection includes haberdashery details and an attention to comfort, with classic proportions, soft materials and continental influences that are a nod to the culture of Positano. The showroom is open to the public. For information, visit michigandesign.com.

Flor rugs offers winter collection

Known for its beautiful design, smart functionality and environmental responsibility, Flor recently unveiled its new seasonally inspired collection for “homes, offices and every space in between,” according to a press release. “Our winter collection takes inspiration form the season’s essential trends, with Earth-inspired hues, geometric patterns and Moroccan-inspired designs that bring warmth to any space,” said James Pope, Flor general manager. “Like all Flor area rugs, our new products provide beautiful, on-trend designs that are also good for the Earth.” New patterns include Foothills, Trade Winds, Savile Row and Full Break, all with the brand’s new and improved backing made of post-consumer carpet tiles, bio-based elements and pre-consumer recycled materials that are net carbon negative. For more information, visit flor.com.

Tile with style

Ann Arbor’s Motawi Tileworks recently added Olive Hill, a 6-by-6-inch relief tile available in Emerald and Moonstone to their Frank Lloyd Wright Collection. Both an art piece and an installation element, it can be purchased online or from the Ann Arbor gallery. Founded in 1992, Motawi Tileworks makes handcrafted tile as art pieces and for residential and commercial installations. “Over the years, we’ve built an extensive line of tiles that reimagine Frank Lloyd Wright’s works — both the iconic and the lesser-known,” says Nawal Motawi, owner and artistic director, in a press release. “I love working with Wright’s textile block patterns, and Olive Hill was an opportunity to bring new life to a design that was not fully realized in its time.” Visit motawi.com.