Designer known for warm and carefully curated spaces shares secrets in his first book

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Designer Philip Mitchell calls his decorating style “modern maximalism” and a look at “Collected Interiors: Rooms That Tell a Story,” his first book, recently published by Rizzoli, shows you why.

Based in Toronto, New York and Nova Scotia, Mitchell has become known for lovingly layered spaces that tell a story about the person or people who live there, incorporating carefully curated mixes of antiques, vintage collectibles and contemporary pieces in truly personal spaces. “When furnishings, art, and objects layer each space with the textures of a life well-lived, a home feels like someone is at home — not like a showroom or a stage set,” he explains.