Easy winter home cleaning tasks you need to tackle

Kiersten Willis

Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Spring cleaning may get all the attention, but it's winter cleaning you need to pay attention to.

From checking the fireplace to cleaning windows, these tasks can often slip by throughout the year but are important in keeping a home free from dirt and germs.

"Constantly changing weather conditions and varying temperatures, means we often carry a lot of dirt into our houses," the team at Helpling, a London-based online cleaning booking company, told House Beautiful U.K. "With most of us now working from home, having a clean house is even more important than usual to make it as comfortable and cozy as possible."