Smart Solutions: Organizing your paperwork for a new year

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Now that the cold weather is upon us, it’s time to start filing instead of piling, says Betty Huotari, a professional organizer who owns Logical Placement in Fenton. Here are some (slightly edited) tips from her monthly newsletter that were reprinted with her permission.

If your paper piles are ready to fall over, the new year is the perfect time to address your filing nightmare. With income tax season around the corner, Huotari says you can kill two birds with one organizing stone.