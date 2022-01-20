Welcome Mat: Ty Pennington Collection comes to At Home

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Ty Pennington Collection comes to At Home

At Home, the Home Decor Superstore, introduces an exclusive collection with Emmy Award-winning TV host, designer and author Ty Pennington. The collaboration features hundreds of items. Choose from wall art, textiles, indoor and outdoor furniture to kitchen and dining, rugs, lighting, and home accents, starting at $4.99. “Ty’s down-to-earth designs feel more timeless than trendy, showcasing his love for natural materials and careful craftsmanship,” said Chad Stauffer, president, chief merchandising & product officer. The collection has a Scandinavian farmhouse feel with a clean, coastal vibe from materials such as bleached wood, frosted sea glass, cabana stripes and more. “I’m passionate that good design can change your life and everyone should be able to afford it,” said Ty Pennington in a press release. “That’s what is so great about this collection. You can get this California-cool, effortless look and you don’t have to splurge to refresh your home.” Go to athome.com.

Friends of the Rochester Hills Public Library starts Wednesday

The Friends of the Rochester Hills Public Library will hold its winter used-book sale from Jan. 26-30. The presale for Friends members will be from 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 26. General public access will be from 10 a.m. -8 p.m. Jan. 27, 10 a.m. -5 p.m. Jan. 28-29, and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 30, which is Bag Day, where all you can fit in a standard grocery bag goes for $5. In addition to books, there will be CDs for 50 cents each and DVDs ($2 for donated DVDs and $1 for library-discarded DVDs). The location is 500 Olde Towne Road in downtown Rochester. Face masks are strongly recommended, but not required for visitors. New member signups and renewals are available at the door. Go to rhpl.org for details.

Satin Rolling Surf is the Krylon 2022 Color of the Year

Refresh your furniture and more with Satin Rolling Surf, the Krylon 2022 Color of the Year. Available in Krylon Fusion All-In-One spray paint with a stronger adhesion and a no-peel guarantee, the optimistic shade provides a tranquil, watercolor-like quality for most surfaces with no sanding or priming required. “It’s time to celebrate blue-greens that are punchy yet reassuring…,” said color marketing manager Sue Kim in a press release. “This year’s color direction focuses on the importance of softer, warmer and more human-centric design as the home becomes a dynamic hub for all activities, from work to wellness to play,” said Kim. “Satin Rolling Surf is perfect for helping to create spaces that soothe and rejuvenate.” Go to krylon.com.

Learn about "Bees in the D" at garden talk

The Meadow Brook Garden Club has invited guest speaker Elizabeth Crowder at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 to present “Bees in the D.” Learn how to contribute to the health of honeybee colonies and native pollinators, and their importance to our environment. Monthly meetings will be held virtually through Zoom. Nonmembers wishing to attend can email MBGCmembers@gmail.com to request a link that includes a link to make a $5 guest donation. Please submit your request no later than Jan. 27. Go to meadowbrookhall.org.

Storage tips and tricks

Whether you still need to put away your holiday decor or you want a better handle on all your seasonal items, Duck Brand has some tips for safe storage in boxes and bins. Here are some ways to maximize the benefits of bubble wrap.

Bubble Size Bubble wrap isn’t one-size-fits-all. Original wrap is best for small to medium sized items, while bigger bubbles are ideal for larger items that need a little extra cushioning.

Do the Bubbles Face Inside or Out? Always place the bubble side closest to the item, and the smooth side on the outside of the wrapping. That way, the maximum absorption from anything is on the side closest to the item to be protected.

Wrap All the Way Around: When using bubble wrap, you need to wrap all the way around. Any openings could leave corners vulnerable to damage, or the item could slip out from the wrapping altogether. A wrap that sticks to itself makes the job easier — and no tape.

Label Valuable Items: Be sure to label fragile boxes in big bold letters so that they are stacked at the top and handled carefully during unpacking next year.

For more sustainable protective packing options, Flourish offers kraft paper or honeycomb cushion wrap, made from 100% recyclable materials. Go to duckbrand.com.