Ask Angi: Should I refinish or reline my bathtub?

Paul F. P. Pogue

Tribune News Service

Whether it's for relaxing bubble baths, or hastily washing up, one thing's for certain — your bathtub likely gets a lot of use in your home.

If you use it regularly, the wear and tear of frequent water flow, dirt and mineral deposits will take a toll over time on even the highest quality bathtub. Maybe your ceramic bathtub has some stains or cracks, or you simply want to spruce up its appearance and give your bathroom a makeover. Fortunately, you don't need to spring for a new bathtub. Refinishing or relining a tub can make it look brand new — and you'll save money, to boot.