Architect turns Bloomfield Township home into his masterpiece

By Karen Dybis

Special to The Detroit News

There’s something classic about a ranch-style home, with its long sightlines and practicable floorplan. But architect Constantine “Guss” Pappas wasn’t satisfied with the everyday — he took his Bloomfield Township rancher to the extreme.

Pappas, who has his architecture and planning offices in Royal Oak, may be best known professionally for his church architecture. But he also designs homes, and his own castle is perhaps his best work. The open floor plan feels airy and light. The seating areas are made for long conversations, each arranged on a perfectly square rug. The largely white walls are the ideal backdrop for his collection of photos, paintings and sculptures in bold, primary colors.