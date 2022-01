Paul F. P. Pogue

Tribune News Service

Winter can be tough on your carpets, even if you don’t live in a cold area. The hustle and bustle of the holidays bring a lot of traffic through your home, and more activities mean more chances for something spilling and damaging your carpets.

And if you do live in a zone with a lot of snow, your carpets will see even more wear and tear as people track in salt and snow.