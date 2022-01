Cathy Hobbs

Tribune News Service

It’s that time of the year when many homeowners are considering renovating. While sprucing up your home can be exciting, here are some suggestions for prudent ways to approach a renovation, regardless of size.

Do’s

1. Do obtain multiple bids. Regardless of whether it’s love at first sight, having multiple bids may help provide peace of mind, knowing that you didn’t overpay for your renovation.