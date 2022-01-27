The Plumber: Check the column if you want an easier shower upgrade

Ed Del Grande

Tribune News Service

Dear Ed: We want to upgrade our master bathroom shower with a new multihead setup. But we don't want to make this a remodel job. Do we have any easier options to upgrade our tile shower stall without creating a big issue?

— Michael, South Carolina

Dear Michael: I do have a shower fixture suggestion. This special kit is often called a shower column, and a big feature with this kit is in most cases it can be added to an existing shower stall setup.