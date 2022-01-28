Trash or Treasure: Mother knows best

By Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

“I am not an antiquer nor collector of expensive stuff, but over the years things have fallen into my hands quite casually,” Joan Duszka wrote to the column about myriad items in her possession, adding, “I think some of it might be interesting to see.”

Of the photos she sent, one piece stood out – a moody landscape framed in gold. Duszka went on in her emailto give additional information about the intriguing item. “Twenty years ago my mom, who was a “junker” as she called it, gave me a very unattractive oil painting…I have looked the artist up and found Charles F. Tredupp Jr. It is 17 1/2 x 11 1/2. It is extremely homely. A man fishing in a boat backlit by a brighter cloudy moon. Dark green sky, dark everything except for some moonlight reflections on the water. Plain gold frame. She paid $100.”