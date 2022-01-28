Welcome Mat: Winter houseplant sale at Cranbrook

By Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Winter houseplant sale at Cranbrook

Get growing before spring and give your green thumb a welcome pre-season workout. The Cranbrook House & Gardens Conservatory Greenhouse is offering their Winter Houseplant Sale to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 11-Feb. 12 (pre-sale for members and employees is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 10). Dish gardens, jade, monstera, orchids, spider plants, succulents, cacti and more will be among the many choices. Brighten your home or office and explore the greenhouse, their tropical oasis. The Winter Houseplant Sale is free to attend. Your plant purchases help maintain the Conservatory Greenhouse, keep Cranbrook Gardens looking beautiful, and preserve Cranbrook House. Face masks required; RSVPs encouraged. Call 248-645-3149 or visit housegardens.cranbrook.edu.

Bath time safety reminders

It’s a sad fact: Two out of three drownings of children ages 1 or younger occur in the bath. In honor of January’s National Bathtub Safety Month, local swim experts (including British Swim School of Detroit) are launching “Stay Safe at Bath Time,” an educational campaign designed to protect children and raise awareness in parents. Among the many tips for preventing tragedy are: never leave a child in the bath without an adult present, don’t rely on bath seats, leave phones tablets and computers out of the bathroom, drain the water when bath time is over, install locks on bathroom doors, prepare for the bath ahead of time to avoid forgetting an item, and follow the “belly button rule” — never fill a bath higher than a child’s belly button. Visit britishswimschool.com/detroit/.

Detroit Garden Center Legacy Seminar returns

The Grosse Pointe Garden Center carries on the tradition of the Detroit Garden Center’s revered Winter Seminar Series at 10 a.m. Feb. 5 with a Zoom doubleheader. Sanctioned by the Detroit Garden Center and known as the Detroit Garden Center Legacy Seminar, it focuses on horticultural education and will include Janet Macunovich discussing “Simplify to Keep on Growing," with practical approaches to make gardening easier with less time, space and energy, and “Reblooming Iris and Daylily Hybrids,” with Judy Barton introducing attendees to beauties that continue to amaze well into autumn. An open Q&A will be held during intermission. Fees are $25 members; $35 non-members. For information, visit gpgardencenter.org.

Rugs that you can wash

Tired of the high cost of rug cleaning? Ruggable is the first patented machine-washable rug that combines beauty and utility to bring comfort and style to your home. Founded in Los Angeles by Jeneva Bell, Ruggable uses a two-piece rug system that includes a stain- and water-resistant rug cover and a non-slip rug pad to tackle all of life’s messes, from pets to people to spills. With Ruggable’s ever-growing collection of rug designs, styles, textures and sizes, you can customize your home to match your personal style, no matter how often it evolves. All Ruggable products are manufactured in the U.S. and are made-to-order, reducing overproduction one rug at a time. Visit ruggable.com.

New cabinetry at Scavolini

As the exclusive retailer in Michigan for Italy’s leading brand, Scavolini Store Detroit offers an extensive product line for kitchen, bath, closet, bar, living room, library, and more. Specializing in clean, contemporary design, Scavolini tailors each space to the client’s needs. Scavolini Store Detroit recently added a new kind of cabinetry, a tempered glass applied to furniture board that is frameless and handle-less. Hyper durable, the material comes in 15 colors, glossy or matte. Also, because it's glass, it is viewed as very hygienic because it’s not porous. Scavolini is open to the public in Suite 37 of the Michigan Design Center. Visit michigandesign.com.