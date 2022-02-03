Style at Home: Farm fresh styles for spring

Katie Laughridge

Tribune News Service

Despite the chill outside, it is full spring ahead in the decor world. It is always a strange time to walk out of the ice into a warm and colorful shop. This in-between time can also pose some decorating challenges. What is a home to do when it feels too early for full floral, but you don’t want to live in a winter wasteland for another month? This isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer, but this year I am doing what I love to do year-round — bringing out the veggies.