Welcome Mat: Philanthropic festive holiday line comes to JCPenney

Hope & Wonder comes to JCPenney

JCPenney has launched its first philanthropy-driven brand, Hope & Wonder, which celebrates festive holidays and gives back during important cultural moments. The new line includes apparel, home decor and more. During these cultural events, ranging from Black History Month to Pride, 100% of net profits directly benefit a rotation of nonprofits that further the causes the company champions. The brand kicks off with a Black History Month collection that will donate 100% of net proceeds to the mental wellness nonprofit Black Girls Smile. The line was designed and curated by JCPenney's in-house Creative Coalition and features a winning student design from JCP's Young, Gifted, and Black Design Challenge. Go to jcpenney.com.

Gentle Olive Minwax's Color of the Year

Minwax interior wood stains and clears recently announced its 2022 Color of the Year, Gentle Olive, a soothing sage green with hints of gray that embraces the natural tone of wood with a timeless style. “Over the last two years, we have been making our homes a more comforting place — a place focused on our well-being, where we decompress and clear our minds,” said Sue Kim, Minwax color marketing manager in a press release. “This year’s Minwax Color of the Year reflects the search for serenity in our changing routines, as Gentle Olive creates a meditative mood that injects everyday optimism at home.” Whether adding character to a cherished object, updating kitchen cabinets, accenting walls or infusing wood furniture with splashes of color, consumers can use Minwax interior stains to bring out wood's inherent beauty while maintaining its texture. Go to minwax.com.

Glass paperweights that enchant

2022 is the International Year of Glass as decreed by the United Nations. The “Enchanted” theme from Epiphany Studios in Pontiac appears in its one-of-a-kind heart paperweights made with swirling colors of cranberry, iridescent magenta and brilliant white glass. The handmade pieces, priced at $60 each, are signed and dated. Though sizes and colors vary slightly, the Enchanted Heart Paperweight is approximately 4 inches long by 3.5 inches high by 1.5 inches deep. The location is 770 Orchard Lake Road. Go to epiphanyglass.com.

Viking Culinary for the big Game

With the holidays behind us, the next big event is the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. Viking Culinary has several options for the occasion. For carving meat like pulled pork or ribs, the Acacia cutting board has a juice well to catch the drippings. When making wings, the Viking Pressure Cooker can cut cooking time in half or more. For a big batch of chili, you can try the 3-Ply 12-Quart Stock Pot. Lastly, to keep your beverages cold on the big day, put your bottles on ice in the 17-inch Double Walled Stainless Steel Bowl. Go to vikingculinaryproducts.com.