Trash or Treasure: Collector's Spotlight — Signs of the times

By Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Larry Zook has been collecting old Vietnamese advertising signs since the late 1980s. Before stumbling on them while on various trips to Vietnam beginning in 1988, he collected petroliana from the U.S., including vintage gasoline pump globes and old, service station-related enamel or porcelain signs. “At the time, the old Vietnamese signs seemed like undiscovered gems and were relatively easy to find and afford,” he explained. “They are much less common today as Vietnam has modernized and French Indochina-era antiques become rarer.”