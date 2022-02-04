The Garden Guy: Today’s garden plot becoming urbanized, revolutionized

Norman Winter

Tribune News Service

Last month, a news flash came across my phone, saying: "A major food shortage is coming again in the United States." That headline coupled with what we are seeing in the places we shop is enough to cause a level of anxiety.

Deep down we have the feeling that we should grow some of our own food. You may be thinking you want to but don’t have room for a garden, or your HOA will not let you. I assure you that the vegetable garden has become urbanized and revolutionized over the past few years for a couple of reasons.