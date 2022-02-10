Ask Angi: Avoiding remodeling chaos

Paul F. P. Pogue

Tribune News Service

Whoever came up with the saying “things get worse before they get better” just may have been in the middle of a remodeling project.

With blocked-off rooms, tools and materials taking up space, and pros coming and going, your once-peaceful home can feel like a, well, construction zone. But thankfully, you can keep your household humming and everyone happy with a plan, an organized process, and careful preparation. Follow these steps to make the remodeling experience smoother and less stressful.