Smart Solutions: Human forms offer unique decor possibilities
Jeanine Matlow
Special to The Detroit News
Collecting the human form as decor has become more popular in recent years. From mannequins and busts to hand statues and ceramic heads, I think I have them all. I can still remember a conversation at an antique show long ago when someone found it strange that I wasn’t drawn to vintage dolls, but preferred bits and pieces of people instead. This person kidded that I might need a shrink because I like to display body parts instead of whole figures.