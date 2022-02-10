Style at Home: The ginger jar is a new traditional staple

Katie Laughridge

Tribune News Service

New traditional design is made up of a medley of fantastic pieces, many of which are constantly changing and evolving. However, the roots of new traditional are always firmly planted in the past. As someone who is inspired by the styles and motifs found throughout history, there is no better style to align myself with and to explore. While the evolution of decor is never done, certain staples tend to hold on through the passing fads. One such item is the ever-charming ginger jar.