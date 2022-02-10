Use flowers in your home decor to vanquish winter blues

By Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Flowers have the power to brighten your day, but you don’t have to wait for a special occasion to display them. Filling your rooms with beautiful blooms for Valentine’s Day and beyond lets colorful stems round out your regular decor.

You might say Ja’Nye Hampton likes to take her work home with her. The CEO and founder of Detroit Flower Co. in Detroit displays fresh and dried varieties at her house, where she also hangs eucalyptus in the shower that can have health benefits.