Welcome Mat: Cottage & Lakefront Living Show is back

By Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Cottage & Lakefront Living Show returns

Who isn’t ready to start dreaming of summer at the cottage or on the lake? Get a jump on the season at the 15th annual Cottage & Lakefront Living Show, which returns to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi from Feb. 24-27. Enjoy a Cottage Art Show, Lakefront Marketplace, restored boats, handcrafted building techniques, and presentations and exhibits of all kinds. There’s even a giant sandbox at the Beach, perfect for sandcastle building or putting winter-weary toes in the sand. “We have ideas and exhibits to help you enjoy lake time and sunshine with your family, whether you are looking to buy, build, rent or maintain your vacation property,” says Dawn Baker, show manager, in a press release. Visit novicottageshow.com.

New construction primer at MDC

Interested in building a new construction home? Not sure where to begin or what the process entails? Concerned about all the details involved? Learn how an interior design strategist can help at “The Benefits of Hiring an Interior Design Strategist In New Construction,” a free Launch! Event at 10 a.m. Feb. 22 at the Michigan Design Center in Troy. From understanding the usage of a space, to the thoughtful coordination of FF&E (furniture, fixtures, and equipment), an interior design strategist offers realistic renderings, construction advocacy services and more and will make sure your new space perfectly reflects your family's unique needs and style. Launch! Sessions with design pros are complimentary but space is limited. Email emcdonald@michigandesign.com, or call (248) 649-4772 by Feb. 17 to reserve your space.

Whimsical wallpaper

Looking to redo a child’s bedroom or bath? Lulu and Georgia recently introduced a new collection of wallpaper with Rylee + Cru, the bestselling children’s clothing brand that merges artistic and whimsical illustrations with beautiful muted tones. The collection includes six new botanical and folklore-inspired styles, designed with children’s rooms in mind but fitting for any room in the home, according to a press release. Visit luluandgeorgia.com.

Enter the HGTV Dream Home Giveaway contest

Dreaming of a East Coast getaway of your own? There’s still time to throw your name in the hat for the HGTV Dream Home 2022 Giveaway located in Warren, Vermont. The prize package, valued at more than $2.4 million, includes the brand new, fully furnished home, an all-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer and $250,000 from Rocket Mortgage. The luxurious, modern mountain cabin is located in an idyllic mountain town and is a three-bedroom, 3 ½ bath home with a screened porch, heated pool, firepits and a nature-inspired modern design. Eligible entrances can enter twice per day at HGTV.com/HGTVDreamHome, where additional sweepstakes details and the official rules can also be found.

Build a puzzle, and a piece of artwork

Puzzles are one of the hobbies that saw increased interest during the pandemic, but how many times have you finished a puzzle and then put away your hours of work never to see it again? With Joe Average’s new “One World, One Hope” puzzle kit you can easily — and proudly — display your finished 25-by-25-inch, 1,000-piece puzzle on the wall and support artists at the same time. Known for his bold colors and whimsical style, the puzzle features Vancouver-based Joe Average’s artwork originally commissioned and designed for the 11th international conference on AIDS. A portion of the proceeds from each kit supports the creative community, while you get to experience the beautiful stained glass imagery and hang one of the artist’s most iconic pieces. The kit, which comes with puzzle glue and Velcro hanging strips, is $39.99. Visit joeaverage.com.