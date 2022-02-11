Trash or Treasure: Alabaster bust both beautiful and useful

By Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Some claim antiques have little purpose in today’s world. Scott and Donna Sowulewski beg to differ — especially when it comes to the bust they recently brought to a recent Trash or Treasure event held at DuMouchelles.

“It’s her jewelry holder,” Scott told appraiser James Flannery of the striking and elegant sculpture that she uses to store and display necklaces. Measuring 18 inches, the piece is made of alabaster and was handed down from of Donna’s ancestors, the Spence family, who came from Scotland by way of Canada, they explained. “We can trace it back to the 1800s,” he added, noting “he was a big collector. When he died, his household items were given to my wife’s grandmother.” Eventually some of those pieces, including the bust, made their way to Donna and Scott.