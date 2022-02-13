The most romantic money moves you can make

By KIMBERLY PALMER

NerdWallet

For some people, talking about money is as pleasurable a way to spend time together as going for a long walk on the beach.

"I am a money nerd, so to me, talking about money is super fun, and I've paired up with someone who is the same," says Kate Fries, a certified financial planner and financial advisor at the Family Firm in Bethesda, Maryland. "For us, talking about money is the same thing as talking about dreams. Where do we want to go, what do we want to build? It's a fun conversation."