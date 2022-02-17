A tale of two condos: World traveler makes the most of her space

By Karen Dybis

Special to The Detroit News

Jessica Nabongo did something that most of us only dream about: She quit her job, downsized her possessions and traveled around the world. In October 2019, she earned the title of the first Black women to have visited all 195 countries across the globe.

But, like most people, Nabongo also loves to come home, visit with family, and, lately, work on her first book with National Geographic. That is where her unique living situation in a Detroit mid-rise condo development gave her a sense of peace, serenity and, when needed, a place to write and dream of future trips.