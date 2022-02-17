Trash or Treasure: Wedding gift proves lasting heirloom

By Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Some wedding gifts are received and quickly forgotten. Mary Ellen Lemire, on the other hand, still has the small green vase she and her husband were given for their nuptials almost 40 years later.

No average gift, the small green vessel was given to the couple as a wedding present in 1982 from a friend whose mother was a Chinese antiques dealer, Lemire recently explained to appraiser Brian Thomczek at a Trash or Treasure event held at the Michigan Design Center in Troy. “I’ve always thought it was beautiful but don’t really know anything about it,” she added.