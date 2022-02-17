Welcome Mat: Garden  planning app makes your work easier

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Wrap your foods For Good

Be kind to the environment with For Good, a new line of sustainable and compostable household staples including cling wrap, parchment paper and trash and zipper bags that turn into earth instead of microplastics and perform just like conventional alternatives. Choose from:

Compostable Food Wrap: When you want something to cling to metal, glass, plastic or food itself – but not cling to a landfill for thousands of years – this is a go-to for leftovers.

Compostable Zipper Bags: The average household uses up to 500 plastic zipper bags each year. These resealable plastic bags, ranging from snack size to gallon, are made from 100% compostable materials and feature extra-strong zippers for an airtight seal.

FSC-Certified Parchment Paper: This baking paper has all the benefits of traditional parchment rolls and uses responsibly sourced, FSC-certified paper paired with a nonstick silicone coating that is microwavable and oven-safe.

Go to fullcirclehome.com.

Garden planning app makes your work easier

Park Seed has acquired From Seed to Spoon, a garden planning app that makes growing food easier. And just in time for prime seed starting season. From Seed to Spoon calculates planting dates based on GPS location, taking the guesswork out of when to plant seeds. In addition to providing personalized planting dates, the app also includes companion planting guides, recipes, organic pest treatments and beneficial insect guides. It even enables users to filter plants by health benefit. For information, go to parkseed.com.

What the experts say about paint, design trends

Each year, Fixr.com – a resource for home remodeling projects – reaches out to industry influencers and top interior designers to get their take on the latest paint and color trends. Here are some key findings from 64 experts for homeowners hoping to incorporate new colors this year.

•Warm neutrals and earthy tones will be the most popular palettes.

•Sage green is the top choice for living rooms and bedrooms.

•Textiles will be the most common way to introduce new colors into the home.

•The powder room and ceiling will be the most popular places to include wallpaper.

•White and off-white are the best colors for interiors and exteriors when selling a home.

•Black is the top color for front doors.

For the full report, go to fixr.com/painters/paint-color-trends-2022.

Learn about bulbs at garden talk

Meadow Brook Garden Club will feature guest speaker Brent Heath at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 for his presentation: “Bulbs as Companion Plants.” Whether you are planning to plant bulbs in a new garden or add them to an existing one, you will learn how and where to incorporate the right varieties and combine them with perennials, annuals, ground covers and flowering shrubs. This meeting will be held virtually through Zoom. Non-members wishing to attend can email MBGCmembers@gmail.com to request a link that includes a link to make a $5 guest donation. Please submit your request no later than Feb. 24. Go to meadowbrookhall.org.

Millennials taking risks in tight housing market

A study from real estate data company Clever (listwithclever.com) found that millennials are still willing to take risks in this crazy real estate market. In fact, 90% of them would buy a house sight unseen, a 10% increase from 2021. Here are some factors that would convince them to purchase a home sight unseen:

•The home was listed at a great price point (56%)

•The home was a new build with no previous owners (56%)

•The seller offered concessions (49%)

•There was high competition from other buyers (48%)

Millennials are also interested in purchasing smaller homes with an average square footage of 1,700 — down from 2,400 square feet in 2020. And 82% of them said they'd buy a fixer-upper, a significant leap from the 67% who said the same in 2019. Yet of those who have purchased a fixer-upper, 22% regret the purchase. Go to realestatewitch.com/2022-millennial-home-buyer-report/.