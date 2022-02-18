The Plumber: Shedding some light on kitchen lighting questions

Ed Del Grande

Tribune News Service

Dear Ed: We're doing a kitchen remodel to include light fixtures and I have a few questions. What is pendant lighting? Is it different from chandelier lighting? If so, how do the costs compare and are there advantages to pendant lighting fixtures?

— Gail, Michigan

Dear Gail: From conversations I've had with lighting salespeople, the basic explanation on a pendant light seems to be that it hangs from the ceiling and through a various length wire, tube or chain, it supports only one decorative light.