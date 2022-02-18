Smart Solutions: Geodes offer beauty, good energy

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

When it comes to home accents that add character and color, crystals like geodes deliver the goods. These rock structures with internal cavities filled with minerals can be absolutely captivating.

“They are so diverse in color and variety,” says Inge-Lise Gray, a certified advanced crystal master and owner of Expanding Spirits who sells crystals at Cultivate Arts in Clawson and Yellow Door Art Market in Berkley.