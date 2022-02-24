Mirrors and glass bring sparkle and shine to your home

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Mirrors and glass make a home feel lighter and brighter, which can help get you through the tail end of winter. From furniture and accents to custom options that wow, these pieces deliver a visual pick-me-up wherever they go.

“Mirrors open up spaces, the reflection generates wonderful energy, and glass and mirror offer a look of luxury,” says Li Kurczewski, director of decorative accessories for Ballard Designs.