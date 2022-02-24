Smart Solutions: Stage your home, and enjoy it yourself

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

You don’t have to sell your house to stage it. Setting up special vignettes in every room can make any home feel more welcoming.

This thought came to me when the base of a cake pedestal that has yet to find its way back to storage since my daughter’s grad party last July got a new purpose that was completely unplanned. Since it still sits in the middle of the kitchen table where the mail tends to land, I propped an open magazine on it to remind myself to read an article and it made a pretty presentation.