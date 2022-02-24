Welcome Mat: Detroit’s dynamic duo take on 'Rock the Block'

Khristi Zimmeth

Show house location announced

Dates haven’t been released yet but this week the Junior League of Detroit announced the location of its 24th Designers’ Show House. The Historic John E. King House, located at 512 Washington Road, Grosse Pointe, will host the popular event and fundraiser. Built in 1920, the distinctive 4,632-square-foot Georgian Colonial, designed by Harlow N. Davock, features six bedrooms, six bathrooms and an impressive eight-column portico entrance. John E. King, the original owner, was born in Detroit in 1879 and worked with his father in the coffee and tea business. Area design enthusiasts will have the opportunity to glimpse the house in its pre-renovated state during the “Sneak-A-Peek” weekend in July before the main event in the fall. Watch for announcements or visit jldetroit.org.