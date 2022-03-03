Welcome Mat: Dish and Design returns for an in-person event

Jeanine Matlow

Dish and Design returns for an in-person event

Following a face-to-face hiatus, Dish and Design, presented by Busch’s Fresh Food Market, will return in person from 6:30-8 p.m. March 23 at Great Lakes Culinary Center in Southfield. Featured speakers for the “Spring into Entertaining” theme include Thyme & Honey, Ivy Kitchen and Cocktails, Olive’s Bloombox and Adachi Restaurant. Tickets go on sale Friday at noon. The cost is $25 per person, which includes one drink ticket, appetizers and tips from our team of experts to help you entertain in style. Enter to win tickets at detroitnews.com/contests. To buy tickets, go to: detroitnews.com/dishspring22.

Detroit Spring Home & Garden Show coming in March

For the first time in almost two decades, the city of Detroit will host a major home and garden show. The Detroit Spring Home & Garden Show takes place from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. March 19 and 10-5 March 20 at Huntington Place (formerly TCF Center) featuring a guest appearance by HGTV star Nicole Curtis of “Rehab Addict.” “The return of the Detroit Spring Home & Garden Show after nearly 20 years is another example of the recovery of our city's housing market,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan in a press release. “Nowhere is more home renovation and remodeling taking place right now than in Detroit. Neighborhood home values have risen an average of 30% in the past year alone and we are seeing major investment in parks and our commercial corridors across the city.” Tickets are $10. Go to yourhomeshows.com.

Safety reminders

Daylight Saving Time can be a reminder for home safety updates. As we prepare to spring forward March 13, here are some tips from the experts at First Alert:

Replace alarm batteries. Consider installing alarms equipped with a 10-year battery. Smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years and most CO alarms should be replaced every five to seven years.

Practice an escape plan. The whole family should know what to do in the event of a home emergency as you may have less than two minutes to escape after your alarm sounds. Practice the plan with every member of the household at least twice per year.

Update emergency preparedness kits. Swap out nonperishable foods with fresh ones and replace flashlight batteries. You should also have water, a transistor radio and a fire extinguishing device like the First Alert EZ Fire Spray featuring a simple, compact design that makes it easy to use (no pins or levers, just point and spray) and store.

Getting help for home weatherization

More low-income Michigan families can take advantage of a program that provides free home weatherization to reduce energy costs by an average of $283 per year. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has $5 million available from the U.S. Department of Energy Weatherization Assistance Program to pay for home repairs that are sometimes needed before weatherization services can be provided. Many homes in disrepair cannot take advantage of weatherization funds. Those situations could lead to a deferral – where an otherwise eligible home would not receive weatherization repairs or services because the materials installed could be compromised. Anyone interested in applying for the Weatherization Assistance Program, even if they may have a reason for deferral, can contact their local provider. Eligibility is based on household income and home condition. Go to michigan.gov/mdhhs/0,5885,7-339-71547_5531_7211-58707--,00.html.

Put Work From Home Style Squad ideas to work

Staples recently introduced the Work From Home Style Squad, a group of designers, entrepreneurs and creatives who share design advice, product picks and tips for remote workers. Led by California-based interior designer and builder Jasmine Roth, the WFH Style Squad helps people create inspirational workspaces with inspirational ideas and fun promotions featuring office furniture, lighting, technology and accessories from Staples. “We are spending more time than ever before in our remote workspaces,” said Jasmine Roth in a press release. “I believe creating a space that is both functional and stylish can inspire us as we conquer our to-do lists. Staples has a lot of fun stuff in store for this year, and I’m excited to team up with their WFH Style Squad to inspire fans to create the home office of their dreams.” Follow them on social media at @StaplesStores and #WFHStyleSquad or go to staplesconnect.com/workspace.