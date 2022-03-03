Welcoming and comforting, grandmillennial style brings vintage home

Karen Dybis

Special to The Detroit News

If you traveled back in time to your grandmother’s house, its rooms likely were a warm hug of chintz, tassels, embroidery and toile wallpaper.

That’s exactly the mood that Antha Ann wanted in her 1924 Detroit home, filling its grand rooms with tufted pillows, lush fabrics, an upright piano and painted china cabinet along with her grandmother’s well-tailored couch and chairs. It’s a look that may remind you of your own grandma — and that’s exactly the point.