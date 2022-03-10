Design Recipes: Winter whites have staying power

Cathy Hobbs

Tribune News Service

It is often a rule in fashion that the color white should not worn beyond a certain month. But what about home decor? For those seeking a neutral foundation or love the look and feel of white, winter white may offer the best of both worlds.

Why white?

White is often overlooked as a “color.” But in home decor, it is one of the most versatile and popular upholstery choices next to gray. For those looking to be able to have versatility and a foundation for which to create a color story, white and especially winter white is a popular choice.