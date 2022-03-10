Smart Solutions: Let your preferences be your style guide
Jeanine Matlow
Special to The Detroit News
In the corporate world, brand identity has become increasingly important as companies create visible elements such as logos to convey a distinct image to consumers. A similar approach could be applied to a home with a personal aesthetic that supports the lifestyle and tastes of those who live there.
Some interiors have visuals that send a clear message, such as soothing neutrals that suggest a sense of calm or vivid colors that energize a room.