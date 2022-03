Katie Laughridge

Tribune News Service

Every year Pantone picks a color of the year for us all to enjoy. However, while I love periwinkle, this year is going to be all about green (for me, at least). I have been a big fan of green for years (and really, my whole life), but I am turning up the volume on my obsession. Greens are having a big year in 2022, from avocado to emerald and sage — and I love them all.