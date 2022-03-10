Trash or Treasure: Works are by a well-known folk artist — and family member
By Khristi Zimmeth
Special to The Detroit News
“She was my third cousin,” Judy Danish explained to appraiser Brian Thomczek of the artist behind three pieces she brought to a recent appraisal session held at the Michigan Design Center in Troy. The cousin, Nan Phelps, was also a well-known folk artist, with works in a variety of collections around the country, including the American Folk Art Museum in New York. “I met her once as a child,” Danish added. “I have vague memories.”