Welcome Mat: Oudolf wet meadows restoration update

By Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Oudolf wet meadows restoration update

Spring is a great time to check out progress at the Oudolf Garden Detroit on Belle Isle. The grounds crew is working with Piet Oudolf, InSite Design Studio and Natural Community Services to restore and beautify of the wet meadows — the low lying portion of the garden site near the Nancy Brown Peace Carillon, according to a newsletter from the organization. “The wet meadows project seeks to rehabilitate the area adjacent to Lake Tacoma with flowering plants, sedges and rushes well-suited to fluctuating water levels. Existing wetlands along the shoreline and in the western portion of the site will remain untouched,” it says. The team recently performed a city survey and plant inventory, worked on mapping hydrological zones and seeded select sedge and rush species. The emerging plants will form the foundation into which flowering species will be planted. Visitors can watch for seedlings to emerge and grow. To sponsor a plant in the rain garden or donate, visit oudolfgardendetroit.com.

Ditre Italia is now available at Michigan Design Center

Ditre Italia, best known for its sophisticated sofas, sofa beds, beds, armchairs, tables and chairs, is now available in Suite 33 at the Michigan Design Center in Troy. The Gallery of Luxury is the exclusive dealer in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio for this elegant line of furnishings. Visit the showroom today, which is open to the public, to see its full selection of European contemporary furniture, decor and fine art. Visit michigandesign.com

Colsen Fire Pits offer instant ambience

Love a real fire but not a fan of the smoke or clean up? Consider the small and eco-friendly fire pits that are easy to light and extinguish from Colsen Fire Pits. They can be used anywhere indoors or out to illuminate environments with a warm, relaxing glow and offer real fires and heat at a fraction of the cost of a built-in fireplace. Models include a small, round firepit to a rectangular model that can be used outdoors or as a centerpiece in your dining room. All you need is rubbing alcohol to get the fire going, and proper ventilation. Visit colsenfirepits.com

Pillows promise French pizzazz

A trip to France may not be in the cards, but you can add a touch of French flair to your home with new pillows from the Yves Delorme’s SS22 collection. From the sun and sea of legendary St. Tropez to hummingbirds, stylized leaves, giraffes, ferns and flowers to lagoons and a tropical garden, the pillows are sure to perk up any winter-weary interior. Visit https://usa.yvesdelorme.com/.

Handcrafters Markets celebrates 43 years of handmade

Handcrafters Markets returns March 25-26 for the first show of its 43rd season, featuring more than 70 juried artists and makers. . Ranked in the top 100 best art and handmade shows in the country, the market has been connecting shoppers and the best artists and makers for decades. “Since its inception in 1979, trends have changed but the appetite for handmade has not,” Stephanie Jones, show president, said in a press release. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. March 25 and 9 a.m. -4 p.m. March 26 at the Embassy Suites in Livonia. Admission for adults is $4 and is good for both days. Kids 12 and under get ifree. Visit HCShows.com for more information.