Welcome Mat: Ideas to childproof your home

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Ideas to childproof your home

Coming home with a newborn means having a whole new set of responsibilities. According to SafeHome.org’s 2022 Annual Childproofing Report, four out of 10 parents believed a child’s injury could have been avoided had they taken proper childproofing precautions around the home. SafeHome.org offers tips to keep your newborn’s environment comfortable and safe from hazards:

--Keep the area around your baby’s crib clear of heavy objects, artwork, or mobile objects that could potentially fall on your child and cause an injury.

--Properly cover disposable diapers with your baby’s clothing. If your child is able to reach the diaper, they could suffocate if they tear off pieces of the plastic liner and swallow them.

--Install smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors in or near your baby’s room so you can be aware of any hazards in the nursery.

--Large blankets, pillows and stuffed animals may present suffocation and strangulation hazards. Use smaller blankets instead, or add one layer of clothing to your baby for bedtime.

Go to: safehome.org/family-safety/home-childproofing-report/

Sun Outdoors partners with Outdoor Afro

Sun Outdoors, a Detroit-based leader in outdoor hospitality with more than 175 resorts and campgrounds across the U.S. and Canada, joined forces with Outdoor Afro, a national not-for-profit organization that encourages and inspires Black connections and leadership in nature. The partnership will provide inspirational experiences that embrace and grow inclusion in outdoor recreation, nature and conservation. “We’re proud and excited to have cultivated a connection with Outdoor Afro,” said William Johnson, brand director for Sun Outdoors, in a press release. “With aligned missions, our organizations strive to promote outdoor exploration by encouraging special connections to nature.” Go to sunoutdoors.com and outdoorafro.com.

Learn about wildflowers at garden talk

The Meadow Brook Garden Club will meet March 25 at Meadow Brook Hall in Rochester. Coffee and refreshments will be served at 9:15 a.m. followed by the program at 10 a.m. featuring guest speaker Cheryl English, who will present “Wild Flowers in MI Gardens.” Learn how wildflowers themselves can be successful parts of your garden while providing an attractive environment for local fauna. Guests are welcome, reservations are not required. Visitors must follow OU COVID-19 protocols. This presentation is also available through Zoom. There is a $5 non-member fee. For more information or to request a Zoom link that includes a link to make a $5 guest donation, email MBGCmembers@gmail.com, call 248-364-6210 or visit meadowbrookhall.org. Submit your request for the Zoom link, including a phone number, no later than March 24. Please verify that the presentation will be held in person by checking the website or social media.

Hop to it: decorating for Easter

Easter may fall later this year, but you can get an early start on the decorations with the Easter Shops at Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Kids that offer adorable accents for springtime celebrations that can stay out all season long. Greet visitors with a traditional yet updated Easter Egg Wreath for the front door and place a cozy Pom Pom Bunny Sherpa Lumbar Pillow Cover on the sofa. The tale of Peter Rabbit comes alive with the Pottery Barn Kids’ tableware set and PJs. Felted bunny buckets and decorative garland are among the other picks for little ones. Go to potterybarn.com and potterybarnkids.com.