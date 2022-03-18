Trash or Treasure: Garage-sale find dates back centuries

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

You can never tell what treasures await at garage sales. Ellen and Gary Newville found that out firsthand. The couple, who enjoys the thrill of the hunt, recently brought a long-ago garage sale purchase to an appraisal session at DuMouchelles, where Renee Fessel took a closer look.

“We bought it in 1979 when we were first married,” Gary told the appraiser as background at the event. “We were at a garage sale down the street from our old house in Royal Oak right behind Shrine of the Little Flower church. We paid a nickel for it.”