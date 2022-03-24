Ask Angi: How will gas prices affect home services costs?

Morgan Rousseau

Tribune News Service

If you own a car or a television, you’ve probably noticed — gas prices are surging to record highs. AAA reported a national average of $4.25 per gallon last week, with gas prices predicted to creep up even more in the near future. This extra cost is adding fuel to an already hot fire for business owners and consumers in the grip of inflation. But is this pressure at the pump going to impact homeowners looking to hire pros for their home improvement projects?