Smart Solutions: To celebrate All Things Detroit Day, mark calendar for April 10
Jeanine Matlow
Special to The Detroit News
For those looking to spruce up your home or garden this spring, there will be lots of options on National All Things Detroit Day. The buy-local event created by Detroiter Jennyfer Crawford called All Things Detroit earned a national designation right before the pandemic hit. So, this year will mark the first time she gets to celebrate that title on April 10 at Eastern Market.