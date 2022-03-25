Welcome Mat: Home renovation booming in 2022

By Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Renovation industry strong despite challenges, says Houzz

The pandemic may have caused supply chain and other ongoing challenges, but it hasn’t slowed down the booming renovation industry according to a just-released report from Houzz. The platform 2022 Houzz U.S. State of the Industry provides an outlook for 2022 and a review of 2021 for residential renovation and design business based on data reported by more than 2,800 industry professionals. More than two-thirds of respondents report optimism that 2022 will be a good year and that demand for their services will continue to increase. “Professionals are bullish that momentum will continue through 2022,” says Marine Sargsyan, Houzz senior economist in a press release. “The positive outlook is prevalent across industry groups from architects and designers to builders and landscapers, despite headwinds in the form of labor and product availability and price volatility.” See the full report at houzz.com.

Products support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

Seeking to support peace efforts in Ukraine, a number of companies have pledged to donate portions of their proceeds to charities helping victims. Among those is the Celsius54 Candle Co., which is donating $25 for every $40 Ukraine Twist candle sold featuring the country’s signature blue and gold palette to Sunflower of Peace, a Boston-based charity founded in 2014. Visit 54celsius.com. Closer to home, Ann Arbor’s Motawi Tileworks recently announced that they are donating 75 percent of their 4 by 8 sunflower tiles to Doctors Without Borders through April 30. The sunflower is inspired by an earlier hand-painted tile created by English artist William De Morgan (1839–1917). The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine; tiles can be purchased at the Ann Arbor gallery or online (motawi.com) for $84.

New sheets support better sleep

Who couldn’t use more and better sleep? In honor of March’s recent World Sleep Day, LifeLabs recently announced first-of-its-kind temperature-regulating fabrics designed to promote the coolest and most comfortable sleep. The company’s CoolLife technology is designed to maintain the ideal body temperature throughout the night, something that has been linked to improved sleep quality, according to a press release. The company strives to create “commercial viable textiles that create a more sustainable world,” according to a press release. The new sheets are the company’s first foray into the bedding market; they also make sleepware. Visit Lifelabs.Design.

Found in Ann Arbor expands

Long a favorite for unexpected and distinctive art and accessories, Found Gallery in Ann Arbor’s charming and historic Kerrytown district now also features furniture and cards in a newly expanded 1,700-square-foot area. The shop opened in May of 2005 concentrating on artists who used found and recycled materials and has grown into a local source for jewelry, gifts and home décor with “a focus on simple lines, natural elements, texture and pops of color,” according to their website. Owner Mary Cambruzzi says the expansion was a natural after almost 17 years in business. “There were more things we wanted to be able to offer and this gives us a beautiful space to do it in,” she says. Visit foundgallery.com.

Marvelous Murphy beds

Looking for a stylish way to make the most of limited space in your home or apartment? Traditional Murphy beds are making a comeback. This one from California Closets allows a home office to double as a guest room while maximizing square footage. The natural woodgrain finish works with most spaces and design styles and allows you to create a quick guest room without sacrificing equally important work space. Better yet: you can customize it to your storage needs and design style. More information is available at California Closets, Suite 95 in the Michigan Design Center. Visit Michigandesign.com.