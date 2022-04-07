Welcome Mat: New nature classes in Farmington Hills

By Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Meadow Brook Garden Club spring speaker focuses on simplicity

Jan Bills will present “Design for Comfort, Ease and Simplicity” as part of the Meadow Brook Garden Club guest speaker series at 10 a.m. April 22. “Gardens should be our love, not our labor of love,” according to a press release, and Bills will share tips on designing gardens that ultimately sustain both the garden and the gardener. Held at Meadow Brook Hall, the event will also be available virtually. Reservations not required. There is a $5 nonmember fee. For more information or to request a Zoom link that includes a link to make a $5 guest donation, email MBGCmembers@gmail.com, call 248-364-6210, or visit meadowbrookhall.org.

New nature classes in Farmington Hills

Spring brings the welcome chance to get outdoors. In case you needed an excuse, a new series of Nature Education classes for adults at the Farmington Hills Nature Center makes it both easy and informative. Available via both virtually and in person, the classes are designed to broaden horizons and enhance knowledge with a new topic every month. Participants may attend either or both classes and they are open to all skill levels. Upcoming topics include White-Tailed Deer (April 5, 12), Native Landscaping (May 3,10), Insects (June 7, 14) and Useful and Edible Plants (July 5, 12). Preregistration for in-person classes ($5) is required. Virtual classes are free. For more information, call the Nature Center at (248) 473-1870.

Dream decks made easier

Looking to upgrade your deck? The MoistureShield Outdoor Project Hub is a new online tool designed to help you create your own outdoor oasis. Offering step-by-step planning and checklist features that are all accessible on one dashboard, the product was designed to make it possible for homeowners to organize and manage deck projects with ease, according to a press release. "Sometimes, it can be overwhelming to start out with a blank slate," said Molly Werner, senior brand manager. "The Outdoor Project Hub is the perfect online tool for helping MoistureShield customers seek inspirational design ideas, select the right products and find a contractor who can turn their dream deck into a reality." She added the tool is both computer and mobile device-friendly, so planning can be done at home or on the go. Visit projecthub.moistureshield.com.

Lowe’s re-imagines DIY learning

Do-it-yourselfers take note: A new program from Lowe’s aims to make upgrading your home yourself easier than ever. The fact that homeowners continue to invest in home improvement and the rise of a new generation of DIYers prompted Lowe’s to launch DIY-U by Lowe's, “an innovative and one-stop shop for how-to projects,” according to a press release. Inspired by the digital instructor community boom and rise in immersive at-home learning, DIY-U by Lowe's offers new limited-seat monthly livestreams and relaunched in-store workshops for adults and kids. "With the launch of DIY-U by Lowe's, we are making sure that support and a DIY community is available where, when and how people most want it: in-store, live and interactive online, or online on-demand,” says Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer, in a press release. “We believe this is going to be the ultimate DIY resource that is informative, fun and motivational for everyone." Visit Lowes.com/DIYU.

Manage your move

Peak moving season is approaching. Being prepared can make a stressful event easier, say the folks at Duck Brand, which recently shared tips for moving, whether it’s across the country or just a few blocks. 1. Declutter: If you want to avoid packing and moving unnecessary items, declutter before your move. “If you haven’t used it, or even looked for it, in the past year or two, it’s probably safe to toss,” they advise in a press release. 2. Prepare for packing: It’s never too early to get your hands on sturdy boxes and strong tape. Once you have the right supplies, start packing nonessential items like picture frames and holiday decor, so that you aren’t overwhelmed right before it’s time to begin packing the moving van. If you’re packing in advance, be sure to label the boxes before sealing them. It’s also good idea to write down the inventory of each box, so you know which box your valuables are in. 3. Keep items safe:. When packing items in boxes, keep them safe in transit by wrapping in bubble wrap. They recommend Duck Brand Original Bubble Wrap, which has consistent cushioning. 4. Seal boxes with strong tape: They recommend investing in a strong tape like Duck Max Strength Packing Tape to keep boxes sealed and prevent damage during the moving process. For more, visit duckbrand.com.