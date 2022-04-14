Welcome Mat: Spring Art Market from Village Potters Guild coming April 29-30

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Village Potters Guild to hold Spring Art Market

The Village Potters Guild will hold their Spring Art Market from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. April 29-30. Find an artistic selection that will include birds, butterflies, birdbaths, ceramic flowers and all kinds of functional art that makes great gifts for Mother’s Day and other occasions. The location is 326 North Main St. in Plymouth (just north of the railroad tracks). Look for the balloons. Go to villagepottersguild.org.

Tips to create perfect plant combos

Monrovia offers tips for creating perfect plant combinations from their plant hunter, Georgia Clay, and trend spotter, Katie Tamony:

Select plants from a palette: To elevate the look of your garden, think of plant palette selection as your new rule of three. Choosing a selection of plants that have no more than three bloom colors (including white) or three tones of one color can create a harmonious container or small garden border.

Remember, foliage is a color: Greens and colorful foliage can add drama or soften any garden space. Select warm or cool tones of green in your foliage to keep it cohesive. Pair warmer-toned foliage with exotic blooms for a tropical look. Showy blooms softened by cool grasses and evergreens can be calming.

Tonal shades and blends: A medley of softer blooms and foliage colors can create blurred lines that help transition from one garden space to the next. Metallic tones draw the eye with dynamic gun-metal blues, fresh silvery hues, and bold burgundy undertones.

Go to monrovia.com.

Ford House to hold preservation workshops

In honor of National Historic Preservation Month in May, Ford House will offer a series of workshops that connect its experts with those looking to care for their own older homes. The series, scheduled for May 3-7, will feature the artisans and craftspeople who care for the windows, masonry, plaster and paint at the estate. Workshop topics include preserving windows, historic plaster and paint, masonry and historic residential ainting. Each one costs $10 for members and $12 for the public. The location is 1100 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores. Go to fordhouse.org or call 313-884-4222.

Used book sale in Rochester Hills

The Friends of the Rochester Hills Public Library Spring Used Book Sale will be held from April 20-24. “Besides the thousands of gently used books, there will be DVDs, CDs, audio books, puzzles and games. We also have an unusually large selection of large print books in this sale,” said chairperson Ann Gruenewald in a press release. Presale opportunities for Friends members will be from 5:30-8 p.m. April 20. (New member sign-ups and renewals are available at the door.) Sunday is Bag Day with all you can fit in a standard grocery bag for $5. The location is 500 Olde Towne Road in downtown Rochester. For hours, COVID policies and more, go to rhpl.org.

MDC tour to talk about color and pattern

If you want to know how to pick the right colors and patterns for your home, check out the latest one-hour event "Launch! Tour: “How Color and Pattern Affect Style” at 10 a.m. April 26. Visit multiple showrooms at the Michigan Design Center in Troy with Debi Hollis from Interior Lifestyles, who will share tips for mixing various patterns and shades while still maintaining a cohesive look. From mahogany to chartreuse and herringbone to floral, the possibilities are endless. Launch! tours are complimentary, but space is limited. Email Emily at emcdonald@michigandesign.com to reserve your spot. Go to michigandesign.com.